A large-scale, multiple-agency catalytic converter operation resulted in a total of 28 arrests in several cities, including Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 8, the Sheriff's Chino Hills Station and investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles, Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team (VDIST) coordinated an operation to combat the unlawful trafficking of stolen catalytic converters. Many stolen catalytic converters are purchased by automotive repair shops and recycling facilities.
Law enforcement agencies from the cities of Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario, Fontana, and the unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County's west end and Fontana were involved in the operation.
Officers worked together to conduct business inspections at automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, inspecting the locations for suspected stolen catalytic converters.
Sixty-four business locations were inspected, resulting in the seizure of 112 catalytic converters, 28 arrests, and four citations issued for environmental violations through the Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC).
"These thefts victimize innocent members of our communities and cause financial hardships. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat these crimes at every level, and hold the offenders responsible," the Chino Hills Police Department said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.