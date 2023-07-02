A huge crowd went to Summit High School to enjoy the city's fireworks celebration on July 1.
The free event included an energetic performance by Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band.
Many attendees wore patriotic red, white, and blue clothing in commemoration of the nation's independence.
The weather was hot but eventually cooled off as the evening went on.
