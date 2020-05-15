Huge military jets did a flyover at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Colton on May 14 as part of a morale-boosting salute to recognize health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
A massive C-17 Globemaster 111, which hauls cargo, and a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is an air-to-air refueling jet, departed March Air Reserve Base about 1 p.m. Both planes and their crews -- all Air Force reservists -- are attached to the 452nd Air Mobility Wing.
The flyovers included 17 medical facilities in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Vanessa Heaton, the charge nurse in the COVID-19 ICU at the medical center, said, "Work has been pretty hard and rough. We have an 'A' team that works here."
Frontline health care workers said they feel "really protected with PPEs" and are prepared to continue taking care of the very sick COVID-19 patients.
Nurses and health care workers are on 12 hours shifts. "As nurses we see a lot, but this pandemic is a little scarier," one of the nurses said.
Nanette Buenavidez, chief nursing officer, said that last week they celebrated Nurses Week, and this week is National Hospital Week. "We want to honor everyone who works in our organization for everything they do, especially during this pandemic," she said.
Dozens of employees were excited about seeing the flyover. "The show of support is not undervalued, it gets emotional and we truly feel the support from the community," one said.
