Finally, some help is on the way for families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Dec. 21, Congress overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan $900 billion bill which will provide relief in many ways, including $600 stimulus checks to many workers and children. The checks could be sent out as soon as next week, according to reports.
The two members of Congress who represent parts of Fontana, Rep. Norma J. Torres (D-35) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31), said they were pleased that the huge bill was approved, but added that additional assistance for their constituents will be needed in the upcoming year.
In a news release, Torres said that the House bill includes the following provisions:
• Rental assistance: $25 billion in critically needed rental assistance for families struggling to stay in their homes and an extension of the eviction moratorium.
• Direct payments for struggling Americans: A one-time payment of $600 for each worker and child including mixed-status families.
• Support for small businesses: More than $284 billion in new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, along with expanded PPP eligibility for nonprofits and local newspapers, TV and radio broadcasters, and key modifications to PPP to serve the smallest businesses and struggling non-profits and better assist independent restaurants.
• Unemployment benefits: Prevents the sudden expiration of Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits for millions of people and adds a $300 per week UI enhancement.
• Independent contractors and gig workers: The UI provision includes support for independent contractors and gig workers.
• Vaccine distribution: Provides billions in urgently need funds to accelerate the free and equitable distribution of safe COVID-19 vaccines to as many Americans as possible as soon as possible.
Torres expressed frustration that it took so long for the legislation to be approved. She sits on the House Appropriations Committee, which worked for months to forge compromise legislation that had enough bipartisan support to pass in both chambers.
“The American people are hurting right now, and at long last, some of the relief we’ve been trying to send since May is finally on the way,” Torres said. “This package is far from perfect -- in fact, it’s far from enough. But it will help Inland Empire residents make ends meet for now, and that’s reason enough to support it despite its shortcomings.
“A new round of direct payments for workers and dependents is on its way; unemployment insurance just got a boost, including for contract and gig workers; more rental assistance passed just in time; and small businesses can look forward to another round of PPP funding. All of that is good news, but the fact that it took seven months and concessions that cut to the bone to get Republican support is truly alarming."
Even more concerning, Torres said, was that Democrats had to block a provision by Republicans to give blanket immunity to corporations that intentionally endangered their employees in this pandemic.
"That provision is a slap in the face for countless families whose loved ones perished because of callous work policies -- it has no place in any legislation, let alone a bill intended to help suffering Americans," Torres said.
She said the virus is far from behind us, and Congressional relief must keep pace with the challenges Americans face.
“That means passing another package early next year to support state and local governments that continue to provide vital services without the federal support they need and deserve," she said. "While I’m glad a package is finally passing out of Congress this week, the simple fact is my constituents deserve more, and every single American deserves a more responsive Congress.”
----- AGUILAR also issued a statement of support for the legislation.
“This bill will provide much-needed relief to Inland Empire families and small businesses as we enter the new year, and will help ensure members of our community can receive the vaccine free-of-charge as soon as possible," Aguilar said. "I welcome this bipartisan compromise, but I will continue to fight to help communities like San Bernardino County navigate this crisis. I look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration to build on this support to provide lasting economic relief to our region and end the spread of this virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.