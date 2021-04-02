Human remains have been found in a shallow grave in the back yard of a residence in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Fontana P.D. and Rialto Police Department conducted a joint investigation into a missing person case from Rialto. Detectives received information that a body was buried at a location in the 17100 block of Barbee Avenue.
The Fontana P.D. assumed the investigation and authored a search warrant for the residence. Detectives requested the assistance of human remains detection dogs from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, who alerted to the presence of human remains.
On April 1, detectives and the Coroner's Office found the remains. The Coroner's Office will be working to identify the deceased.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made, police said.
