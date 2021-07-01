Hundreds of backpacks will be given away to local students during an event in Rialto on Thursday, July 8.
The 2nd Annual Back 2 School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway is coordinated by Never Stop Grinding Impact and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Carter High School, 2630 N. Linden Avenue.
The event will include an appearance by celebrity guest Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.
Also involved in the event will be 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
Other participants include IEHP, The Love Program, Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, the Transitional Assistance Department (TAD), the San Bernardino County Preschool Services Department, and the San Bernardino County Library.
At this event, 800 backpacks, school supplies, and resources will be offered on a first come, first-served basis. Attendees are urged to register at nsgimpact.eventbrite.com.
For more information, call Baca Jr.'s office at (909) 387-4565.
