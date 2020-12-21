Hundreds of families in Fontana are enjoying a brighter holiday season because of the Fontana Santas.
In a year of turmoil and sadness, the Fontana Unified School District helped bring some comfort and joy to local residents by holding a drive-through toy giveaway on Dec. 19.
This is the 23rd year for the Fontana Santas program, which usually takes place when Santa and his helpers visit homes and mobile home parks.
But because of the coronavirus pandemic, pre-selected families of FUSD students instead were invited to stop by the district office to receive their bags filled with gifts.
The program is coordinated by the FUSD in partnership with the Fontana School Police Department, Fontana Teachers Association, United Steel Workers, Fontana Foundation of Hope, Fontana School Police Officers Association, and Fontana Management Association.
