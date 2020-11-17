Hundreds of needy families received food during a drive-through distribution on Nov. 14 in Fontana.
The monthly event, coordinated by God's Pantry, an organization based in Pomona, was held at the Fontana Foundation of Hope building on Sierra Avenue.
Joe Tinker, one of the 25 volunteers who were helping with the event, said each vehicle received one bag of perishable food and one non-perishable.
The distribution was previously held at Fontana Middle School, but because all of the schools have been closed down to the COVID-19 crisis, God's Pantry needed to find a new location.
"We're very thankful that the Fontana Foundation of Hope is letting us use their facility," Tinker said.
About 300 persons signed up to get the food during the mobile distribution. An additional 100 persons were scheduled to benefit from the giveaway at a local senior housing center.
The event takes place on the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit www.gods-pantry.org.
