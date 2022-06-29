Hundreds of people attended the City of Fontana’s Health Fair at the Fontana Community Senior Center on June 24.
More than 50 vendors provided services and information for the attendees, said Community Services Supervisor Doug Johnson, who was pleased with the turnout.
One of the groups represented at the event was the North Fontana Centennial Lions Club, which offered diabetes and blood pressure checks.
Public Health Coordinator Wendy Dallas said more than 30 people came in to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations. The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health also provided free COVID-19 OTC test kits and N97 masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.