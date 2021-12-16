Hundreds of local residents stopped by at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana for a holiday event on Dec. 14.
It was the first large in-person event that the library has hosted since the shutdown of 2020.
Children had a chance to meet Santa and to take photos with Princess Anna and Princess Belle.
“We are extremely happy to have had the opportunity to host such a magical event for our Fontana community,” said Librarian Stephanie Ramos. “We gave away great prizes. Seeing the joy in everyone’s eyes, and knowing that what we get to do as a library is truly impacting people’s lives, is incredible.”
Ramos said she is excited that the library is planning many more programs and special events in 2022, starting with an “Enchanted STEAM” event on Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Ramos said the biggest event of the year for the Lewis Library, in partnership with the City of Fontana, will be the New Book Festival that will take place on Saturday, April 2 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thousands of brand new books will be made available to the community to check out with their library card. The event will include live music, opportunity drawings, crafts, airbrush face painting, balloon twisting, food vendors, special character photos, and a jumbo block play area.
All of the library’s events are free and open to everyone.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, visit sbclib.org or call (909) 574-4500.
