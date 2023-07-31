Hundreds of local students and their families had big smiles on their faces after receiving free backpacks in Fontana on July 29.
The fun took place when Water of Life Community Church, the Fontana Unified School District, and the City of Fontana held the annual Back to School Fair at Jack Bulik Park.
Victor Arias, the director and pastor of Water of Life's CityLink program, said 800 backpacks as well as school supplies were made available to local residents during the event.
The students also had a chance to enjoy a carnival and game booths, and parents could learn about valuable resources that were available.
Arias said it was an important event for Water of Life, which is located in Fontana.
"We want to give back and show the love of Christ to our community," he said.
