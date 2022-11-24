Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D–Pomona) hosted his 10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Nov. 22.
With the help of generous partners who donated turkeys, Rodriguez and his team were able to distribute hundreds of turkeys to families across the 52nd Assembly District to give back ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“As we are facing economic hardship and uncertainty, it is gratifying to be able to help families in need. The holidays can come with many costs, and I hope to have helped alleviate some of those costs that come with Thanksgiving dinner through this Turkey Drive,” said Rodriguez.
He expressed thanks to the Fontana Water Company and the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County for their partnership leading up to the Turkey Drive. “This event would not be as successful without the generosity of organizations like these that genuinely want to make a difference,” he said.
