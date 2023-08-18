Tropical storm Hilary is hitting Southern California.
The unprecedented storm has been downgraded from a hurricane but is still creating flash flood warnings in Fontana and throughout the region.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, and San Bernardino County announced it will be doing the same.
The City of Fontana issued a warning to residents, recommending that they limit travel and stay in place when the heaviest downpour begins on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 20.
The city and local fire stations have been providing sandbags to residents in recent days. The city said on Facebook that it has delivered 12 truck loads, or about 120 yards, of sand, but now all the stations are out of sand. However, the stations still have bags that individuals can fill with alternative sources (i.e., dirt).
San Bernardino County residents wanting updates and more information on Hilary can call a 24-hour information line at (909) 387-3911. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.
Residents can also connect with San Bernardino County on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube.
----- HERE is the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Windy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday night — Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday, Aug. 21 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday, Aug. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.