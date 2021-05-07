A husband and wife from Fontana have dedicated their lives to helping provide health care to area residents, and now they are getting a chance to enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time.
Andrew Gollihar Jr. and his wife Kristin both worked at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center for more than three decades before retiring this past month.
Andrew is an X-ray technician who served the community at Kaiser for 37 years, while Kristin, a supervisor of office services in nursing, was there for 35 years.
While growing up, they both graduated from Fontana High School and continued on to college before embarking on their careers at the hospital.
Their final year of employment was marred by the immense tragedy of COVID-19, but the dreaded virus did not cause them to lose their determination to provide quality care.
In fact, said Kristin Gollihar, "I'm glad I went through it."
“I'm not saying that I wished to see any of it," she explained. "I'm saying that I survived it and could understand and explain to people in 10 years what it was like. It's like a battle story, you know?”
Fortunately, the threat has now diminished somewhat, but there is no denying the truth of COVID-19's awful power.
“When people are saying that it wasn't real or that it wasn’t happening, I beg to differ. I saw it firsthand and it just looks just like it did on TV," Kristin said. “We were fighting a losing battle.”
Andrew Gollihar said the hardest parts for him were the changes that happened every day.
“The health care industry was caught blindsided. We were forced to make huge changes with a virus that we knew little about. There were some days where the rules and regulations changed by the hour. We were very fortunate that Kaiser was on top of all the changes and disseminated information to the employees in an efficient way," he said.
The perseverance of his parents has made a very positive impression on their son Andrew Gollihar III, who was born at Kaiser in Fontana in 1991.
"My parents have worked for Kaiser Fontana for a combined total of 72 years," he said. "In that time, they have contributed dedication, compassion and excellent health care to the entire community of Fontana and its surrounding cities."
A sign that was put up outside one of the Kaiser buildings last year was a tribute to the Gollihars as well as many other Kaiser employees: "HEROES WORK HERE."
