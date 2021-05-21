Warning: Suspects who get arrested in Fontana might receive a big surprise -- a snake in the patrol car.
Last weekend, a resident called the Fontana Police Department in regard to a snake issue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 20.
When officers arrived at the resident's location, they placed the garden snake in a box, intending to safely release it back to Mother Nature.
However, once the officers got to the hills, they opened the box and discovered it was empty.
Where did the snake go? Well, apparently, it was still somewhere in the car, hiding.
"A few days later, a different officer got the shock of his life when the snake popped out to back him on a call," the Facebook post said.
The officer parked the car and tried to apprehend the reptile, but it slithered back into the unit (No. 38) and out of sight.
"As of this day, it’s still outstanding," the Facebook post said. "If you have a snake phobia, don’t get arrested."
The story received hundreds of "likes" on the Facebook page, along with some humorous comments.
"Brilliant motivation to stay out of trouble," commented Kachina Lopez. "38 might be a great unit for the biggest troublemakers."
Barbara Logan commented: "Will there be a sticker for the side of the police car indicating that it is a Serpent unit?"
