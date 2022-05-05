Illegal fireworks and firearms were seized at a residence in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During an investigation into the illegal gun sales, the P.D.'s Rapid Response Team served a search warrant at a residence.
As a result, numerous illegal firearms were seized, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 5.
In addition, the season's first illegal fireworks were also found and confiscated at the location, police said.
