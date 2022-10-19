As an immigrant from El Salvador, Gricelda Campos arrived in the United States with little more than high hopes for achieving the American dream.
Today, Campos feels she’s accomplished that and so much more, in large part due to her career in nursing.
Campos, who works as a registered nurse at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center’s Medical Surgical Oncology Unit, credits her profession for providing her with a life she had little hope of achieving in El Salvador.
“I always saw myself pursuing a nursing career to be able to help people and feel good about myself,” she explained. “But, I also saw this profession as a form of job security, because there’s a high demand for nurses in America.”
Campos earned an Associate Degree in nursing from Mount St. Mary’s University and later a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Azusa Pacific University. She has been a nurse for 20 years, and views her job more as a mission to positively impact people’s lives, rather than just making a living.
“For me, being a nurse and going to work every day is something I love; it’s much more than a paycheck,” she explained. “I love being able to help people. I see people in vulnerable situations health wise every day, and being there to make a difference in their lives and help them get well is wonderful. Though this job can be stressful at times, seeing patients going home well, happy and saying ‘Thank you’ for your help, that to me is priceless.”
Jerry Spicer, regional chief nurse executive and vice president of patient care services for Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, noted health care organizations are struggling to hire registered nurses due to a nationwide shortage. At Kaiser Permanente Southern California, open nursing positions fluctuate between 350 and 450 at any given time.
Because of the short supply of registered nurses, especially in specialty positions, Kaiser Permanente offers sign-on bonuses ranging from $4,000 to $6,000 for full-time positions, and $2,000 to $3,000 for part-time positions.
“The need for registered nurses is very high, and health care organizations across-the-board are doing everything they can to attract candidates,” he said. “Not only is being a nurse a noble profession, but it’s also a good-paying job that’s very satisfying.”
As a Latina nurse, caring for Hispanic patients who may not speak English well, and many of whom share her culture, that makes her job that much more satisfying, Campos said.
“When they see somebody who speaks their language and understands their culture, I can see the expression on their faces how happy they are to be able to communicate in their own language,” she said, noting that more Hispanic nurses who speak Spanish are needed in health care.
She encouraged Latino and Latina youth to study nursing.
“It’s a rewarding career, emotionally, economically and socially, and it’s prestigious,” she explained. “To me, it’s an honor to be a nurse.”
