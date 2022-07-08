The City of Fontana began the Citywide Bus Stop Improvements TDA 2021 Project on June 30.
The project will consist of removal of existing landscape, including trees, excavation of existing soils, rerouting of existing landscape irrigation lines, saw cut and removal of existing concrete, placement of concrete, and traffic control. The project will be improving 11 bus stops throughout the city.
Garza Construction will be the primary contractor for this project.
For more information, contact the Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.