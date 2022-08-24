Improvements will be made to sports fields at Bloomington High School and Joe Baca Middle School thanks to funding that was approved on Aug. 23 by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
The funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, said Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. in a news release.
The projects will include the renovation of the Bloomington High School baseball and softball fields as well as the Joe Baca Middle School soccer field.
“These improvements encourage exercise and healthier living for our children and community,” Baca Jr. said. “It promotes better relationships between students on and off the fields, all while reducing the number of repairs, downtime, and maintenance needed to keep the fields safe and accessible for all.”
