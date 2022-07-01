Improvements will be made to Veterans Park in Fontana thanks to funds provided by San Bernardino County.
Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., who represents the 5th District, presented a check for $530,000 to Fontana during the City Council meeting on June 28.
“The investment will add ADA structures, a playground, rubber safety surfacing, and shade features,” Baca said in a Facebook post.
The county is utilizing the funds it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in order to pay for the project.
Veterans Park is home to Fontana PONY League and also is the site where the Fontana Days Festival takes place.
