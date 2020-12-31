While the coronavirus crisis dominated the headlines in 2020, there was one other significant story that had a major impact: the call for racial justice.
When an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an incident in May, the reverberations were felt throughout the country.
In Fontana, several protests took place in support of the Black Lives Matter movement; government officials approved anti-racism measures; and a new committee was formed to bring together concerned residents and the Police Department.
The issue came to the forefront outside City Hall on May 28, when a protest started off peacefully but then turned violent, with some participants throwing rocks at buildings and passing vehicles. Nine persons were arrested, and although there were no reports of injuries, it was the worst case of civil unrest in Fontana in many years.
On May 31, the city implemented a nighttime curfew which lasted seven days. During that time period, additional demonstrations were held in Fontana, but all of them were peaceful.
On June 10, the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution which "unequivocally condemns all acts of racism."
That was followed on July 14 by the Fontana City Council's proclamation which declared racism to be a public health crisis.
"Fontana prides itself in being a diverse community, and I am determined to eliminate barriers that reduce opportunities for people of color. This proclamation is just the beginning. Change begins here in our great City," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren in a statement.
City leaders have been working for decades for erase a negative image that was most vividly on display when members of the Ku Klux Klan held events here in the 1980s.
Since then, numerous positive strides have been made in Fontana, a city which was overwhelmingly white throughout much of its history but is now mostly comprised of Hispanic residents.
Concerns resurfaced in 2018 when two former Fontana P.D. officers alleged in a lawsuit that a racist culture existed in the department. Most of the P.D.'s sworn employees are white, although diversity in hiring has been a sought-after goal in recent years.
The P.D. reached out to the community in June by forming a Police Chief's Roundtable committee which sought to focus on public safety concerns and implement tangible activities to improve service to residents.
In the meantime, several residents spoke out during virtual City Council meetings, urging the leaders to "defund" the police. The City Council rejected that idea, and instead voted to increase the P.D.'s budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
