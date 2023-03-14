Miki R. Inbody returned to Fontana Unified School District — which she attended as a student, and where she in turn served the next generation of students as an educator and administrator — on March 13 to begin her tenure as the district’s new superintendent.
Inbody, whose appointment as the district’s top administrator was approved by the Board of Education on Feb. 1, was selected following a nationwide search and lengthy process that included input from district employees and community members.
“I am honored to lead Fontana Unified School District as its superintendent and serve a district that has given so much to me, as both a student and an educator,” Inbody said. “Thank you to the Board of Education for your support and trust, and to all of the Fontana Unified employees, students and families for the warm welcome. Together, we will continue to ensure that every single Fontana Unified student is empowered to achieve their full potential and pursue their goals.”
Miki “Duran” Inbody’s deep ties to Fontana date back to first grade, when she enrolled in Maple Elementary School. From there, she attended Alder Junior High School (now Alder Middle School) from seventh through ninth grade before graduating from Fontana High School.
Inbody furthered her education at Chaffey College and then Cal State San Bernardino, where she earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and administrative services credential.
Inbody then returned to teach at Almeria Middle School from 1991 through 1996, followed by a promotion to dean of school improvement at Almeria. Ensuing jobs included assistant principal at Southridge Middle School and principal at Oleander Elementary School and Ted J. Porter Elementary School, and positions at the district office.
Inbody returns to FUSD as superintendent after a few years as the assistant superintendent of education support services at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.