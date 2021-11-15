Inflation has become a major concern for consumers and businesses, and nowhere is that more apparent than at the gasoline pump.
Gas prices have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the past week in San Bernardino, averaging $4.54 per gallon on Nov. 15, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 567 stations in the city. Gas prices in San Bernardino are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.47/g higher than a year ago.
As of Nov. 15, the cheapest gas price in Fontana was $4.13 at One Stop Market, located at 14518 Valley Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.
Other stations in Fontana with the least expensive gas were American Gas (9111 Citrus Avenue) at $4.16 and Costco (16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway) at $4.17 (membership required), GasBuddy said.
While prices are still climbing in the Inland Empire and in California overall, the only good news is that the national average price of gas posted its first weekly decline in months, GasBuddy said on Nov. 15.
“As the price of oil continues to struggle, COVID-19 cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."
----- INFLATIONARY pressures on many products continue to be felt in the Inland Empire and throughout the country, according to the November edition of the Inland Empire Report on Business, which was released by the Institute of Applied Research at Cal State San Bernardino.
“As noted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices are rising in the U.S. at the fastest 12-month pace since 2008, causing problems for people who want to purchase everyday consumer goods such as food, gas, furniture, appliances, computers, etc.,” said Dr. Barbara Sirotnik and Lori Aldana, authors of the report.
In their monthly survey of local manufacturers, Sirotnik and Aldana asked which commodities are getting more expensive, and one panelist said: “Everything.” Another respondent said: “Everything from pipe and tubing to shipping pallets to outside processes.”
Other panelists mentioned price increases for electronic components, steel, aluminum, and lumber (wood products), and another offered a clarification that price increases are from “the transportation, more than the raw materials themselves.”
Despite the worrisome rise in inflation, Sirotnik and Aldana said that the Inland Empire economy is still growing steadily.
“Overall, we are hopeful that the economic recovery is solid in the Inland Empire given that the COVID case rate is declining, and Americans are getting ready for their annual holiday spending spree,” they said.
