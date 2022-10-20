Information about a program which offers free home Internet service to qualifying individuals will be available in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Local residents are invited to learn about the federally-funded Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
To qualify, applicants must bring a valid ID and eligibility documentation to the ACP event.
For more information, visit internetforallnow.org/events.
