While San Bernardino County continues providing third-dose COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people, the availability of third booster shots for all Americans who received mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna is still in flux.
Booster shots were expected to be available beginning Sept. 20 to people eight months following their second shot, but the date could be pushed back and only Pfizer recipients may be eligible at first, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden.
Fauci indicated Moderna may be delayed for several weeks while the data is reviewed, so recipients of Pfizer may be the first to get a booster shot once authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
Following authorization by the FDA, a recommendation would have to come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which plans to meet to discuss booster shots on Sept. 17 and whether Moderna will be included in the authorization.
In addition, an endorsement for boosters must come from the Western States Scientific Safety Group and the California Department of Public Health before boosters could be administered in the county.
“The County and our partners at pharmacies, clinics and hospitals are prepared to administer booster vaccines to all who are eligible as soon as we get authorization to do so,” said County Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “We are watching our federal and state partners to make sure we are ready to respond and serve our residents so we can continue to fight this pandemic.”
Mixing and matching vaccine brands may not be recommended, meaning that an individual who received the first or second dose of one type of mRNA vaccine would be recommended to receive an additional dose of the same brand. Currently there is not enough data to support getting an mRNA dose if someone previously received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Recipients of Johnson and Johnson will likely need a booster dose of the same vaccine, but more information and data is expected from the CDC in the coming weeks.
