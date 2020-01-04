An injured hiker from Fontana was rescued by a helicopter crew in the area of the Crafton Hills Trails in Yucaipa on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:17 p.m., hiker Magaly Espino fell and injured her leg and was no longer able to hike out.
Cal Fire personnel responded to the area and hiked to the remote location to the victim. Due to the location and terrain, Cal Fire requested the Sheriff's Department Air Rescue 307 for a hoist rescue.
The helicopter arrived in the area and located Espino, who was being treated by Cal Fire paramedics.
Air Rescue 307 hovered above and lowered a medic down 90 feet. Once on the ground, the medic assessed the victim and told the crew of Air Rescue 307 that he needed a rescue basket. The crew lowered the rescue basket and Espino was secured in it and then hoisted to the helicopter, followed by the medic.
Air Rescue 307 landed near the trail head and transferred the victim to an awaiting ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
