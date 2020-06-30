Members of West Valley Search and Rescue (WVSAR) were able to rescue an injured hiker in the San Gabriel Mountains on June 28.
A group of hikers climbed to the top of Cucamonga Peak in the morning and spent time admiring the view before starting to hike back down at about 12:30 p.m. However, one of the hikers injured her right ankle, making it painful to continue heading down the mountain.
Someone was able to contact authorities for help, prompting the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to send one of its search and rescue helicopters, but the area was too windy for an air rescue.
So at about 3:30 p.m., West Valley Search and Rescue was requested to assist the injured hiker off the mountain.
The first team found the hiker early that evening just below Ice House Saddle. WVSAR, with the assistance of members from some other Search and Rescue teams from San Bernardino County, carried her out.
The teams arrived at the Ice House parking lot at about 12:15 a.m., and the hiker was taken to an ambulance for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.