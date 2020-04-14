In the last week, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) sourced and donated 45,000 surgical masks to local medical associations to assist with the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.
Receiving associations include the Community Health Association Inland Southern Region, San Bernardino County Medical Society, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Riverside University Health System,Loma Linda University Medical Center, and Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA).
“RCMA has been working tirelessly to obtain PPE for physicians providing care to patients who must be seen in- person rather than through telehealth during the COVID-19 crisis. Without PPE, doctors and their staff put their patients and themselves at risk,” said RCMA Executive Director Dolores Green. “In partnership with IEHP, RCMA is able to ensure PPE are being supplied to practices so physicians can continue to care for their patients.”
IEHP is making every effort to find ways to help community partners keep medical professionals safe, including donating more than 700 tubs of wipes and 154,000 latex and nitrile gloves to area hospitals, said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton.
“This is not IEHP’s first donation and it will not be our last,” said McNaughton.
