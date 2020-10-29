October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Sonya Adams wants to remind everyone how important it is to help all persons who have been afflicted with cancer.
Adams is the founder/CEO of Celebrating A Vision, an award-winning, Inland Empire-based organization which has provided more than 400 random acts of kindness to women, men, and children since 2013.
Some of the services provided include helicopter excursions, cruises, trips to the Malibu Winery, hotel stays, fine dining for two, hot air balloon rides, wig services, and makeovers, all at no cost to the survivor.
One of the exciting experiences for a survivor was a drive on the track at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.
Adams said that survivors of every type of cancer are important and should be treated as such.
"October is a month that we raise funding and awareness, but this is really a daily commitment for us," Adams said. "The organization provides these services all year round."
Adams is asking the public to support Celebrating A Vision's efforts with donations and gift cards.
"It's much needed, especially since a lot of planned events were canceled due to COVID-19," she said.
Donations and gift cards can be sent to: Celebrating A Vision, P.O. Box 383, Pomona, CA 91769. The website is celebratingavision.org, the email address is celebratingavision@gmail.com, and the phone number is 888-661-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.