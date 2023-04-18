The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) and the City of Chino will be hosting an Earth Day Celebration for area residents on Thursday, April 20.
The event will feature 28 educational and interactive booths to provide opportunities for members of the public to learn how they can protect the Earth and do their part to help preserve its valuable, natural resources.
The event will include hands-on, educational activities, animal encounters, train rides around the park, environmental exhibits, plant and compost education, water-saving technology, free giveaways, and community performances.
The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park. Lot A is at 6075 Kimball Avenue and Lot B is at 15975 El Prado Road, Chino.
