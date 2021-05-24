A total of six arrests were made when deputies, detectives, and probation officers conducted a sex offender compliance operation in Rancho Cucamonga on May 23, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The operation included verifying the home addresses of registered sex offenders to ensure they were still living at their registered address. Additionally, officers searched the residences of registrants who are currently on active felony probation and/or are on active parole.
One sex offender was found to be out of compliance and had moved from his last registered address. A criminal investigation is being conducted into his current whereabouts, and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A total of 101 sex offenders were contacted and found to be in compliance with their sex offender registration, and 60 sex offenders were not at home at the time of the contact.
Deputies made a total of six arrests, which included one arrest for a misdemeanor warrant, two arrests for violating the terms of their parole / probation, and two arrests for possessing narcotics.
