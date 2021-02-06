San Bernardino County and state public health officials are urging Big Bear-area residents and visitors to be extremely cautious and refrain from gathering, as additional cases of a highly contagious strain of the COVID-19 virus have been detected among local residents.
Two cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 strain of the novel coronavirus were detected in the Big Bear area in late December. Two additional cases from mid-January were determined this past week to be the variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom, the county said in a news release on Feb. 5.
All four individuals have recovered from their illnesses.
“Cold weather combined with the Super Bowl and optimal ski conditions will tempt many people to gather indoors this weekend. But the growing presence of this dangerous strain make it extremely important for everyone to avoid any situations that could lead to transmission of the virus,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael A. Sequeira.
These cases originated among members of one Big Bear-area household on Dec. 20. One member of the household had contact with a traveler who returned from the United Kingdom on Dec. 11 and began showing symptoms on Dec. 14.
“The situation in the Big Bear area illustrates how easily and innocently these types of transmissions can occur,” Dr. Sequeira said. “That is why social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, and complying with health orders and guidance are so important to protecting our lives and the lives of those we love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.