Throughout 2021, San Bernardino County Children and Family Services (CFS) kept working to assist children and families, and these efforts resulted in a milestone number of adoptions in the county.
“We continued to see the pandemic, but our staff continued to show up for all of our children and families and 2021 was an amazing year for adoptions,” said Interim CFS Director Jeany Zepeda. “We finalized 837 adoptions, which is an all-time high for CFS.”
A two-year-old girl named Promise was one of those adoptions. When Promise’s mother was no longer able to care for her when she was a baby, family members stepped in and fostered the girl.
Social worker Denise Pugh worked closely with Promise and the Dobson family and cherishes her role in working with families.
“The people mean so much to me and they are why I came to CFS to make forever families and it makes my day, every day,” Pugh said. “It’s just an amazing experience to be part of adoptions for San Bernardino County.”
May is National Foster Care Month, and CFS is grateful to all the families who have opened their hearts and their homes to foster children. Persons who are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can call 1-800-722-4477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.