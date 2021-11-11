Deputy Carlos Velasco, who was wounded in an ambush on Aug. 17, has returned to full duty with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Velasco received a warm welcome back after recovering from his injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10.
Velasco was hospitalized after he was shot during an attempted traffic stop in San Bernardino.
“Deputy Velasco’s speedy recovery, courage, and eagerness to return to work is an example of his dedication to the communities he serves. Welcome home!” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus on Facebook.
