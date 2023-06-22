After running through a Redlands neighborhood, a burglary suspect was found hiding under a vehicle on the property of a church and was arrested on June 21, according to the Redlands Police Department.
At about 1:30 a.m., the suspect was seen in a garage in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue and fled through a back yard prior to officers’ arrival.
While officers were on scene, police received another report of the same man entering a nearby house through an unlocked rear door. The suspect fled out the front door.
Then the suspect was seen running onto the property at Pathway Church, 611 E. Cypress Avenue, where he was located and taken into custody.
