After a single vehicle collision in Rancho Cucamonga, a 34-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested on charges of DUI and child cruelty, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 4 at 6:38 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to the scene of the collision on Foothill Boulevard near Spruce Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle had gone over the curb and struck a light pole. The light pole had fallen and blocked two of the westbound lanes.
Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Victor Castaneda, who was sitting nearby with his two minor children.
Deputies immediately smelled alcohol coming from Castaneda and conducted field sobriety tests. Castaneda could not complete the tests and when deputies searched the vehicle, they allegedly found a marijuana pipe and a clear jar containing marijuana, the Sheriff's Department said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Castaneda was taken into custody and was booked in at West Valley Detention Center on $125,000 bail.
The children were released to their mother.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
