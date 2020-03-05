Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31) announced that San Bernardino County will receive $9,991,391 in federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) program.
The CoC Program is a federal initiative to end homelessness by empowering communities to provide housing resources and address root causes of homelessness.
The latest round of CoC grants provided funding for 19 programs within San Bernardino County, including programs to help provide housing for homeless veterans, homeless families with children, and county residents living with HIV/AIDS.
“Homelessness is on the rise in the Inland Empire, and I’m proud I have helped secure this critical funding to get veterans and families with children into permanent housing. The only way to address this growing crisis is through collaboration among all levels of government and our non-profit partners, and I’ll continue fighting for more federal dollars so that communities like the Inland Empire have the resources they need to address the growing homelessness crisis head on,” said Aguilar.
“We are grateful for this renewal funding. We’ll continue to provide much needed housing assistance for our community’s most vulnerable homeless individuals and families with disabilities,” said Maria Razo, executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino.
Aguilar serves as vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, where he is a member of the subcommittee that oversees annual HUD funding. Last year, Aguilar successfully advocated for an increase in funding for the CoC program.
