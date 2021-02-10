U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) spoke to the Redlands Sunrise Rotary Club about his experience during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and what his goals are moving forward.
On Feb. 10, Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana, joined the Sunrise Rotary Club meeting via Zoom.
“January was eventful on so many levels,” said Aguilar. “From what happened at the Capitol to the swearing-in of new Congress members. I remember six years ago taking that oath for the first time with my family around me, and unfortunately, this group didn’t get that.”
Aguilar said he was on the House floor on Jan. 6 during the insurrection.
“I was 15 feet away from where the violent mob was pounding on the back House doors,” he said. “I was actually behind Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is the lead impeachment manager, so we navigated the moment as best we could. We didn’t know what was happening or the breadth of what was happening around us and outside. As it became more clear, it was a little difficult to
process once you take into account the rioters’ motivations.”
Aguilar was asked if there truly is a big divide among the Democratic and Republican parties or if the public is only hearing the extremes.
“The answer can be both honestly,” said Aguilar. “I can’t pretend that what happened doesn’t color my experience, but historically I have a track record of working with Republicans. I was part of a bipartisan program that wanted to tie Democrats and Republicans together to visit each other’s districts. There are places where you can build relationships and lasting friendships, which will pay dividends as we carry legislation.
“However, it’s difficult to see some of my colleagues and close friends who voted not to certify the election and to hear them privately say they are afraid of their constituents and the former president. It’s hard to reconcile some of these things.
“The rioters’ goal was to stop the democratic process from happening, but we will continue to move our agenda and meet the needs of the public and are still working to have meaningful bipartisan relationships.”
Aguilar said the House has four priorities as it moves further into 2021.
“Normally, the House calendar is quick and efficient, but we were called back from our recess week after Jan. 6, and the following week we began the impeachment proceeding,” said Aguilar.
“As we go forward, it’s incredibly clear that we have a few objectives, and they will play out in the House. Eight of our committees are working on a reconciliation package, and the primary goal is to meet the American public’s needs. That means more vaccine shots in arms, more money in people’s pockets, more workers working and kids going to school. Those are our four priorities.
“The budget resolution and reconciliation piece are important components of meeting those objectives. Our goal is to have something on the president’s desk by the middle of March.
“There were five packages passed in 2020 that helped small businesses, individuals and vaccine distribution,” continued Aguilar. “All of those pieces are important as we move forward. We have thousands of people filing for unemployment. We know the challenges. When California gets a cold, the Inland Empire gets the flu. We need to build the local economy back up. Another important objective is to aid local governments and municipalities to ensure they have resources to get vaccines out and treat patients.”
Aguilar said the hit to local sales tax has negatively affected cities like Redlands.
“Around 30 percent of Redlands’ revenue is derived from sales tax, but people are going out less now,” he said. “Spending has declined along with the economic activity. It doesn’t affect big corporations like Target or Walmart as much as small businesses. Ensuring that cities have additional resources to help blunt the economic unease is important. If our local businesses suffer, they have only a few options like layoffs and furloughs. I have experienced that and don’t want anyone going through it.
“We are working with the president’s team and colleagues in the Senate to make the first step in delivering meaningful, lasting relief from the crisis. Our needs are big, and we need to meet the moment to help the American economy.”
Aguilar said he continues to serve on the House Appropriations Committee and three sub- committees on defense, transportation and housing and homeland security. He was elected to serve as vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, the No. 6 position in House
leadership.
“The American Rescue Plan that the House is advancing suggests direct contributions to families in terms of $1,400 checks for each adult and around $300 for each child in the household,” said Aguilar. “Sometimes Washington is all about political convenience. Many Republicans want to talk about debts and deficits only when they don’t control the White House, the Senate and the House. In times of emergency, you have to be willing to save the economy and help people.
“There were problems initially with Paycheck Protection Program loans because of the timing we needed to move money out the door. We sacrificed some checks and balances. Now, large companies that are publicly traded aren’t eligible for the loan. We also want to look toward niche areas like the restaurant industry and make sure we are doing what we can to save it.”
