A 54-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested for stealing surgical supplies from a San Bernardino hospital, and then later he allegedly returned to the hospital again, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
In January of 2020, San Bernardino Police detectives conducted an investigation into Roy Lung for a grand theft that occurred at the St. Bernardine Medical Center. During the crime, Lung was identified as the suspect observed stealing surgical supplies from the hospital. Lung was arrested for the crime and was convicted of grand theft. After Lung was released from custody, he was placed on felony probation.
On Dec. 27 of last year, St. Bernardine Hospital security personnel observed a suspicious subject walking around the hospital forcefully trying to open doors to gain entry into the hospital. Security quickly recognized the subject as Roy Lung from the previous theft and attempted contact; however, Lung fled on foot and was able to avoid contact, police said.
Later, security staff members at St. Bernardine filed a report and were able to positively identify Lung as being the same suspect who committed the previous theft from the hospital, police said. Detectives worked closely with security at the hospital in order to obtain an arrest warrant for Lung.
On Feb. 11, detectives were able to contact Lung and subsequently arrested him on charges of attempted burglary and a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.