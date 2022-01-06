Because of the recent COVID-19 surge due to the Omicron variant, and consistent with other neighboring federal and state courts, all new jury trials in San Bernardino County have been suspended, unless already in progress.
The San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) said in a news release on Jan. 5 that all new criminal jury trials have been suspended through Jan. 27 and civil jury trials have been suspended through Feb. 22. All civil parties have been asked to meet and confer to pick a tentative trial date after Feb. 22 and submit a stipulation to the court. If no stipulation is submitted, a new trial date will be selected at the current trial readiness conference.
The court will give preference and priority to available jurors and jury trials to criminal cases. Jury trials will be limited to those cases requiring disposition within specific periods of time. Those cases include all criminal cases, unlawful detainer jury trials, civil cases with statutory preference under the California Code of Civil Procedure sections 35-37, and civil cases approaching the 5-year deadline under California Code of Procedure sections 583.310 and 583.320.
The court may conduct a civil jury trial for cases that do not require disposition within a specific period of time at an earlier date, upon finding of good cause shown, or through the uses of remote technology, when appropriate and if feasible.
Members of the public are encouraged to frequently check SBSC’s designated COVID-19 webpage (www.sb-court.org/covid-19), and social media accounts (Twitter and Facebook) for the latest services available to the public.
