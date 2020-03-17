Most San Bernardino County Fire facilities are now closed to the public until further notice.
The closure is out of an abundance of caution to keep community residents and employees healthy, the Fire Department said in a news release.
All fire stations, administrative offices, and County Fire Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facilities will be closed to the public. Several fire stations are located in Fontana.
The fire stations are all fully staffed and will remain operational. HHW will continue to pick-up bulk hazardous waste from its remote facilities.
"Customer service remains a priority," said Tracey Martinez, the public information officer for San Bernardino County Fire. "As such, services at the Office of the Fire Marshal will continue with minimal person to person contact. We encourage you to utilize our online services. Plan reviews can be submitted electronically with the EZ online permit process at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/ezop/ or by mail. Site inspections will continue except for medical facilities, residential care facilities and schools. Normal inspections will resume once the County Health Officer lifts the emergency proclamation."
The Office of the Fire Marshal may be reached at (909) 386-8400.
Most services and questions can be accessed through the Fire Department's website at www.sbcfire.org.
"We encourage you to utilize our online services whenever possible," Martinez said.
For additional assistance, contact the Fire Department Headquarters at (909) 387-5974 or email info@sbcfire.org.
For a list of phone numbers to reach the fire stations and other facilities, see https://sbcfire.org/about/Contact.aspx. For Household Hazardous Waste facilities, visit https://sbcfire.org/ofm/hhw/CollectionFacilities.aspx or call (909) 382-5401.
For information and updates regarding the coronavirus, visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.
