Despite recent rainfall, Southern California is still facing a severe water crisis, officials said.
Preparing for the possibility of a fourth consecutive dry year, Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors recently declared a Regional Drought Emergency for all of Southern California and called upon water agencies (including the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, which represents Fontana) to immediately reduce their use of all imported supplies.
In adopting the resolution on Dec. 13, Metropolitan’s board warned the water-saving call could become mandatory if drought conditions persist in the coming months, Metropolitan said in a news release.
By April, Metropolitan will consider allocating supplies to all its 26 member agencies, requiring them to cut their use of imported water or face steep additional fees on water purchased from Metropolitan.
“Since this drought began, we have been steadily increasing our call for conservation. If we don’t have an extremely wet winter, we will need to elevate to our highest level — a water supply allocation for all of Southern California. Substantial and immediate conservation now and in the coming months will help lessen the potential severity of such an allocation,” Metropolitan General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said.
Both voluntary and mandatory conservation measures will be implemented by Metropolitan’s member agencies at the local level, based on their particular water-supply circumstances. Agencies with available local supplies may be able to rely on that water to replace necessary reductions in imported water use.
Metropolitan on average imports about half of the water used in Southern California from the Colorado River and from the northern Sierra, via the State Water Project. Use varies by community, with some relying almost entirely on imported water, and others using very little. In recent years, these imported supplies have been extraordinarily stressed by prolonged drought, exacerbated by climate change, Metropolitan said.
The past three water years were the driest in California history, resulting in record-low SWP deliveries to Southern California. The limited availability of these water supplies has been particularly felt by communities that depend on them and cannot receive Colorado River water, because of infrastructure constraints.
These SWP-dependent communities – home to nearly 7 million people – have been under mandatory drought restrictions since June. Under Metropolitan’s Emergency Water Conservation Program, affected agencies have either been living within volumetric limits or have restricted outdoor watering to one day a week. Those mandatory measures will continue in these SWP-dependent communities through June, and possibly longer if substantial rain and snow this winter doesn’t bring relief to California’s drought.
While the rest of Southern California has largely been able to turn to Colorado River supplies and stored water to survive the state drought, Hagekhalil acknowledged the availability of those supplies is dropping.
The long-term drought in the Colorado River Basin has left lakes Mead and Powell dangerously close to levels that would no longer allow water to be released for use by cities and farms.
Metropolitan is preparing for additional reductions to its Colorado River supplies as soon as next year and beyond.
With up to 75 percent of all water used in Southern California used for irrigating yards and gardens, outdoor conservation offers a big opportunity for water savings, particularly in the winter. Southern Californians are encouraged to reassess the irrigating needs of their lawns and gardens during the winter. Cooler temperatures and wetter weather can dramatically reduce watering needs. For more information, visit bewaterwise.com.
