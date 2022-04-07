A location in Rialto which was allegedly being used as an illegal gambling facility was shut down and several arrests were made, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers from the Rialto Street Crime Attack Team and San Bernardino County Probation Department served a search warrant in the 200 block of S. Olive Avenue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 7.
The search warrant was the result of several weeks of investigation, which confirmed that illegal gambling was present as well as illegal sales of methamphetamine, police said.
Inside the location, officers located several "fish game" style gaming tables, electronic gambling machines, illegal drugs, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
About 20 subjects were detained and placed under arrest for illegal gambling. Fifteen of those subjects were on probation in San Bernardino County. All of the probationers were also charged with an additional charge for violating their probationary terms. Three of the subjects had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody.
With the help of Rialto Code Enforcement, the building was tagged as a violation, and all operations were ceased at the location.
"The Rialto Street Crime Attack Team strives to keep any form of established criminal activity out of our city. We will continue to immediately dismantle any illegal gambling facilities that attempt to operate in our city," the P.D. said on Facebook.
Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling facilities in Rialto is urged to contact Officer De Schepper at (909) 835-9985. Persons who prefer to provide information anonymously can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.