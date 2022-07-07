An alleged illegal gambling facility in Rialto was shut down and one suspect was taken into custody, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers received information that the facility was hidden in the back room of a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 6.
Officers conducted a business check at the location and found the business was a "front,” and no products were actually being sold, police said.
After further inspection, officers discovered a secured back room which contained several illegal gambling machines, police said.
With the help of the P.D.’s community compliance officers, the business was ordered to cease all operations and close the location indefinitely.
The business owner was arrested on a charge of conducting an illegal gambling operation.
