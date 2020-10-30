A 55-year-old Ontario man was charged with multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and grand theft after allegedly misrepresenting the facts of a collision to his insurance company in order to receive an undeserved payout after he was allegedly street racing, the California Department of Insurance said in a news release.
In April, Michael Lynn Cooper reported an automobile collision to his insurance company that claimed his 2016 Dodge Challenger was sideswiped when another vehicle was trying to race him. The collision caused him to lose control and hit a building, resulting in debris damage to two other vehicles. Cooper’s insurance company paid $35,321 for his claim.
But then in May, Cooper’s insurance company referred the case to the Department of Insurance after receiving video showing what appeared to be Cooper street racing before the collision.
An investigation by the Department of Insurance, with assistance from the Ontario Police Department, resulted in charges against Cooper for street racing and driving over 100 mph prior to the collision. Street racing is an exclusion of coverage under his insurance policy.
Cooper is also being charged with Vehicle Code violations for street racing and giving false statements to a peace officer.
Cooper self-surrendered on Oct. 28 and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center where he remains in custody. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office – Automobile Insurance Fraud Unit is prosecuting this case.
