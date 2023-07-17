The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is cracking down on unlicensed contractors in California, including several in the Inland Empire.
The CSLB announced that it conducted undercover operations in June, resulting in individuals in the Inland Empire as well as Madera County (in northern California) being served with notices to appear in criminal court for allegedly engaging in contracting activities without the required licenses.
Some of the alleged unlicensed contractors were from the cities of Riverside, Banning, Highland, Perris, San Bernardino, and Hemet.
These individuals are now facing legal consequences, including substantial fines and potential jail time, the CSLB said.
During the sting operations, CSLB — with assistance from law enforcement officials — identified and cited 20 people for submitting bids that exceeded the legal limit of $500. The bids ranged from $700 to $18,000 for an interior painting job. As per California contractor state license laws, bidding for, or contracting for, construction work that exceeds a value of $500 requires a contractor's license.
Engaging in contracting work without a valid license is a misdemeanor offense in California, carrying fines of up to $15,000 and potential jail time.
In addition, the unlicensed contractors apprehended in these operations may face additional charges for advertising their construction services without possessing the necessary license. California law prohibits anyone from advertising construction or home improvement work without a valid license. In cases where contracting services are advertised by unlicensed individuals, the person placing the ad must include a disclaimer that explicitly states their lack of licensure, and the unlicensed individual is limited to only advertising for projects valued at less than $500, inclusive of materials and labor.
"CSLB remains committed to safeguarding homeowners from the peril of unlicensed contractors,” said CSLB Registrar David Fogt in a news release. “We continually strive to educate consumers about the importance of hiring licensed contractors and strongly urge homeowners to take a few moments to verify a contractor's license before proceeding with any construction project in California."
During the two operations, it was revealed that some individuals requested excessive down payments before commencing work. Under California law, contractors are strictly limited to requesting no more than 10 percent of a home improvement project's cost or $1,000, whichever is less. Violating this provision is a misdemeanor offense, punishable by fines up to $5,000 or a potential one-year county jail sentence, or both.
For more information or to report suspected unlicensed contractor activities, visit the CSLB website at www.cslb.ca.gov or contact CSLB toll-free at 1-800-321-CSLB (2752).
