An allegedly intoxicated man crashed his vehicle into a building in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
There were no reports of injuries related to this incident. The exact location of the building was not reported.
“A surefire way to increase your insurance rates is to drive into a building while drunk,” the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 26.
“The driver and his SUV came with us while the passenger… wait for it… got an Uber ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.