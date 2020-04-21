In an effort to manage mild-to-moderate symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID‐19 patients who do not require extensive medical care should the need arise, San Bernardino County has set up an Alternative Care Site (ACS) at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.
The facility is scalable to match the needs of patient care, and will be utilized only if there is a surge and need to handle an overload of COVID cases, the county said in a news release.
There will be three levels of care, including one for COVID-negative patients, one for COVID-positive patients, and a location for persons under investigation (PUI).
"If there is a surge of cases within the county, we will be prepared to accommodate the influx of patients,” said Acting County Public Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The Alternative Care Site is designed to treat patients who are too sick to be at home but are not displaying symptoms that require intensive care hospitalization or ventilation.”
If necessary, the county can set up a second ACS at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.
Upon implementation, these sites will provide initial stabilizing care, triage and distribution of 911 patients when hospitals surge efforts are nearing capacity.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents. By implementing these care sites, we will be able to mitigate the possible influx of patients in our hospitals who display low-level symptoms of the virus but still require medical care,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
