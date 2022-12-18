An animal welfare advocate was severely injured when she was struck by a vehicle while rescuing a stray dog earlier this month in Ontario, according to a GoFundMe page.
The incident happened in front of De Anza Middle School, where a speeding truck hit Janett Randle and left her unconscious. She was transported to a hospital emergency room, where doctors and staff told her she was extremely lucky to be alive, according to her friend, Ontario resident Kelcey O'Keefe.
Randle sustained injuries that require full-time help from her husband John while she recovers, O'Keefe said.
"Janett is known in the community as someone who cares about animals and has been able to find homes for multiple pets who would be in a shelter or on the street," O'Keefe said.
O'Keefe said Randle has "devoted her life to saving innocent animals in need" by aiding in the rescue of scared, lost, and confused animals, while never once asking anything in return.
O'Keefe set up a fundraiser to help with the family's expenses.
"I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive the community’s love and support than someone who puts her life on the line for another ... two legged or four," she said.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at:
