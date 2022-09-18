When evacuation orders were lifted for the Big Bear Alpine Zoo on Sept. 9, and after a quick checkup by the zoo veterinarian, all birds and small mammals were cleared to return to the zoo by that evening after being evacuated to Meadow Park located in Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District due to the Radford Fire.
Just days earlier, Regional Manager and Zoological Curator Bill Hoffman noticed on Labor Day Monday a plume of smoke billowing behind the area between Bear Mountain and Snow Summit and grew concerned.
“A local social media source confirmed that there was a fire. We kept an eye on it but went about normal business,” said Hoffman.
It wasn’t until the next morning that Hoffman said he noticed the smoke was intensifying and reports confirmed the fire was growing.
“We discussed the fire in our morning meeting and out of an abundance of caution we began to assemble kennels to be prepared in case of evacuation. The birds are extremely susceptible to smoke,” said Hoffman.
When the wind changed direction later that morning, the decision was made to close the zoo to the public and shortly thereafter, around 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s issued an evacuation order.
All larger animals were moved into their indoor holding and the birds and smaller mammals were kenneled and transported to a gymnasium at Meadow Park, where they spent about three days.
“It’s amazing what our teams can accomplish when called upon,” said Hoffman. “The Sheriff offered us assistance with two covered vehicles. We also had help from (employees) Oscar Mendez, John Gallegos and his wife Molly, who helped receive animals and watch them as they went back and forth in the vans.”
According to the zoo’s evacuation plan, the first step is to close the zoo and prepare the animals for transport. It takes about four hours to evacuate the animals from the zoo, Hoffman said.
----- IN OTHER NEWS regarding the zoo:
• In August, the zoo welcomed new ambassador golden eagles as well as two new kit foxes. All four animals are now out of quarantine and on exhibit.
• During this time, the upper snack bar and restroom project was completed. This three-piece modular structure includes two standard restrooms, two accessible restrooms as well as a snack bar with serving window. This project was made possible by donation from the Friends of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and was completed for less than $350,000.
• The zoo has reopened and hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 and above), $10 for youth (ages 3-12), and free for children under 2. Parking is free and the zoo accepts credit cards.
For more zoo information and news, visit bigbearzoo.org.
